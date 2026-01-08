Alex Bregman’s team in 2026 predicted with Red Sox free agent still unsigned

Alex Bregman has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most sought-after free agents of this MLB offseason. After his most recent stint with the Boston Red Sox, the former Astros star has yet to decide his future for 2026, despite having multiple options on the table.

Many thought his destination might finally be the Toronto Blue Jays, although one of the most recent World Series finalists reportedly pulled out of the race for Bregman, leaving the Red Sox with one less competitor. Now the question is: which team will land the services of the third baseman?

At most, some might think Bregman would look for a fresh start in the 2026 season, but insiders like Mark Feinsand revealed that his talent may remain in Fenway Park for at least a little while longer.

“While a number of teams continue to monitor Bregman’s market, multiple Major League executives believe the three-time All-Star will ultimately return to Boston,” Feinsand reported via @BOSSportsGordo.

Alex Bregman #2 crosses home plate following a sacrifice fly.

Will Bregman stay with the Red Sox?

The Red Sox are standing firm in their pursuit of Alex Bregman, reportedly satisfied with the aggressive contract offer they currently have on the table. While the front office is optimistic about a reunion with their clubhouse leader, Bregman’s expected response to latest Red Sox offer suggests a disconnect in valuation.

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, both sides are currently at a stalemate with Bregman likely holding out for more years or a higher guaranteed total before committing to a long-term future in Boston.