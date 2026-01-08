Dodgers sidestep legal issues with $6.38 million moves while Cody Bellinger remains unsigned

The offseason has been buzzing with speculation about Cody Bellinger‘s next move. After just one year with the New York Yankees, Bellinger is now a free agent, and several teams are eyeing him as a prime acquisition, including his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are working to resolve legal issues to ensure a smooth start to the upcoming season.

In a proactive move, the Dodgers have avoided potential arbitration disputes by signing one-year agreements with two key players: Brusdar Graterol for $2.8 million and Alex Vesia for $3.55 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

With a total outlay of $6.38 million, the Dodgers have secured these two players, ensuring they can contribute significantly in the forthcoming season. This strategic move strengthens their roster as they prepare to defend their title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the arbitration deadline looms on January 8, other teams must finalize their own negotiations, much like the Boston Red Sox did, who settled for $2.75 million to stave off legal complications.

Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Advertisement

The Dodgers’ remaining arbitration cases

Fabian Ardaya of MLB Trade Rumors reports that the Dodgers have three more players on their arbitration radar, with expected contract figures reportedly outlined:

Advertisement

see also Kyle Tucker’s possible best option revealed with NY Yankees, NY Mets focused on Cody Bellinger

Anthony Banda (Projected: $1.7 million)

Alex Call ($1.5 million)

Brock Stewart ($1.4 million)

Advertisement

Including the agreements with Vesia and Graterol, the Dodgers are poised to spend nearly $10 million to ensure all arbitration-related issues are resolved ahead of the next season.

The uncertain future of Bellinger

As for Cody Bellinger, his future remains uncertain. While the Yankees are reportedly favored to land him, there are indications that Bellinger may have already chosen his preferred destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst various rumors and decisions from the Dodgers and other teams, the Los Angeles franchise is strategizing on how to successfully defend their MLB title. Meanwhile, the rest of the league is left pondering how to dethrone the reigning champions in the upcoming 2026 season.

SurveyDo you think Bellinger will play for the Dodgers next season? Do you think Bellinger will play for the Dodgers next season? already voted 0 people