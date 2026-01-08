Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers Rumors: Potential impact of signing Kyle Tucker could be a beacon of hope for the NY Mets

With the anticipation surrounding Kyle Tucker, the Los Angeles Dodgers could face a significant challenge, creating an opportunity the New York Mets might seize for favorable results.

By Santiago Tovar

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait.
Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait.

Speculation is swirling around the potential addition of Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ roster. With other names like Cody Bellinger reportedly selecting a first choice for the upcoming season, the Dodgers face stiff competition from the New York Mets on both fronts.

According to reports from Dodgers Nation, the team is up against a 110% luxury tax penalty for its next free-agent signings. This implies that acquiring players like Tucker or Bellinger could cost the Dodgers more than double the usual amounts due to these tax implications.

This financial constraint may give the Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays, reportedly the other major contenders for Tucker, an edge in negotiations. The limitations facing Los Angeles could be a critical factor in potential deals involving these high-profile players.

Given these complexities, it’s understandable why negotiations involving Tucker and other free agents are taking longer than anticipated. Decisions are delayed as the Dodgers navigate the financial landscape highlighted by Dodgers Nation.

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs in action.

Tucker’s potential contract demands

Multiple sources suggest that Tucker is in the market for a long-term deal. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Tucker is willing to compromise to cater to the requirements of interested franchises.

see also

Despite these reports, the Blue Jays, after having recently signed Kazuma Okamoto, have reportedly made a decision on Tucker, a situation that the Mets are monitoring closely, adding to the overall uncertainty.

If Tucker is indeed seeking a $400 million contract, as Nightengale suggests, it might be challenging for the Dodgers to meet such demands. However, if they propose a lower value over an extended period, leveraging their status as reigning champions, they could still sway negotiations in their favor.

The Mets’ contractual strategy

The Mets are also navigating complex contractual considerations. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has mentioned the team’s strategic preference for a four-year deal with a high average annual value (AAV), an approach analysts like Jon Heyman from the New York Post believe could be advantageous.

As the situation with Tucker remains fluid, the Dodgers may evaluate their capacity to fulfill his criteria or instead pivot to alternatives like Bellinger or Bo Bichette, who have recently generated significant interest in the MLB.

Santiago Tovar
