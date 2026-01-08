Todd Bowles reportedly parts ways with Buccaneers coach after missing 2026 NFL playoffs

The NFC South race played out like a movie, and unfortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was the Panthers who ultimately secured the playoff berth. As a result, the front office quickly took action, and the first changes in Todd Bowles’ staff are already starting to take shape.

According to reports from The Insiders via Ian Rapoport on X, the Bucs will now need to find a new offensive coordinator. Josh Grizzard, who had been serving in the role, was fired, meaning Baker Mayfield will have a new play-caller moving forward.

During crucial days when there was even speculation that John Harbaugh could replace Bowles in 2026, that ultimately didn’t happen. However, according also to the insiders, further staff changes in the near term are still not out of the question.

The disappointing final stretch of the season for the Bucs not only kept them out of the playoffs, but now it’s a matter of starting fresh and preparing for what’s ahead.

Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who could replace Grizzard?

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move on from Josh Grizzard, names like Todd Monken, Zac Robinson, and Nathan Scheelhaase have already surfaced as potential candidates to spark a stagnant offense.

This search carries extra weight as Todd Bowles enters his fifth year at the helm; in a staggering display of coaching turnover, Bowles will be working with his fifth different offensive coordinator in as many seasons, a revolving door that many insiders believe makes the 2026 campaign a “make-or-break” year for his tenure in Tampa.