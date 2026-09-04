The New York Giants are entering the 2026 NFL season with expectations that are significantly higher than they have been in recent years. After struggling to find consistency, New York is hoping the arrival of John Harbaugh and a revamped roster can change the direction of the franchise. The Giants now believe they have the foundation to compete at a much higher level.

Harbaugh, however, is not putting a specific limit on what his team can accomplish this season. The veteran head coach has made it clear that his standard is extremely high, and he expects his players to give everything they have throughout the season. Rather than focusing on a particular win total, Harbaugh wants the Giants to discover just how good they can become.

That approach could be particularly important for a team surrounded by plenty of optimism entering 2026. With young talent such as Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, along with an experienced coaching staff led by Harbaugh, expectations have changed in New York. But the Giants’ new head coach understands that potential and preseason talk will mean very little once the regular season begins.

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What are the expectations for 2026 Giants?

John Harbaugh was asked about his expectations for the Giants and whether he believes the team can reach the level many around the organization are hoping for. His response showed that he is demanding the best possible version of his team while also refusing to make predictions about where that could ultimately take New York.

“I mean, I know they’ll go out there and be the very best football team they can be. That’s my expectation. What that ends up being depends on how good we are. And that’s what you find out when you play the games. Everything else is just talk.“

The message from Harbaugh is straightforward: the Giants need to earn whatever expectations are placed on them. The coach believes his players can become the best team they are capable of being, but he also recognizes that the NFL will provide the only real answer about how good New York actually is. For a franchise looking to turn the page, that mentality could be crucial.

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The Giants will get their first opportunity to prove themselves when the regular season begins against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Harbaugh’s arrival has created renewed belief around the organization, but the coach is clearly not interested in getting carried away before the games begin. His expectation is simple: maximize the team’s potential, then let the results determine what kind of season the Giants can have.