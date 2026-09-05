Cardinals’ Oli Marmol slams umpire over controversial call involving rookie Hancel Rincon

As the Cardinals fight for a Wild Card spot, manager Oli Marmol fiercely defended his players during a heated argument with an umpire over Hancel Rincon.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the tight group of NL contenders who will need external help to secure a spot in the Wild Card Series. As the Redbirds fight down the stretch, manager Oli Marmol is playing every game like it’s his last—and a heated confrontation with home-plate umpire Doug Eddings over rookie reliever Hancel Rincon proved just how high the tension is.

In the sixth inning of Rincon’s major-league debut, Eddings halted play mid-at-bat to instruct the 24-year-old right-hander to straighten his cap, igniting an explosive reaction from the Cardinals’ dugout. “We have a kid making his debut, and in between an at-bat, he tells him that he needs to fix his hat and the kid is not going to wear a hat like that on my field,“ Marmol told reporters postgame, recounting the bizarre exchange.

Witnessing the power move, Marmol erupted at Eddings and was promptly tossed after allegedly telling the veteran umpire to “grow the f*** up” during the dustup. Though the skipper was visibly fuming as he exited, the Cardinals rallied late to notch a 7–6 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

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While other contenders across Major League Baseball focus on getting key roster pieces healthy for the postseason push, like the New York Yankees with Trent Grisham, the Cardinals are forced to lean on fresh faces like Rincon to step into big spots and keep their October hopes alive.

Umpire Doug Eddings went on a power trip during the bottom of the 6th in the Cardinals Rockies game.



First, he demanded that pitcher Hancel Rincon (in his MLB debut) straighten his hat since no one will wear a hat like that on "his field".



When manager Oli Marmol went to talk… pic.twitter.com/ei4rCAalxq — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) September 5, 2026

Will Marmol face discipline from MLB?

In the wake of the fiery confrontation, speculation has grown regarding potential discipline for Marmol following his postgame critique of Eddings. Given Marmol’s history of heated run-ins with umpiring crews throughout his career, league officials could take his track record into account.

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The MLB Disciplinary Committee routinely reviews managerial ejections and postgame comments, paying close attention to profanity directed at crew members or statements that cross into personal attacks.

While Marmol didn’t hold back—calling Eddings’ actions “embarrassing” and handled poorly—public criticism of officiating typically triggers a fine rather than a suspension, provided the manager avoids physical contact or crossing conduct thresholds.