In a dramatic turn of events during the Cardinals‘ clash with the Cubs, Miles Mikolas found himself at the center of controversy. MLB announced a five-game suspension and a subsequent fine for the pitcher. The incident in question occurred in the top of the first inning when Happ’s swing inadvertently struck Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, forcing him to leave the game with a bleeding gash on his head.

Seizing the opportunity to send a message, Mikolas made a fateful decision on the very next pitch. His four-seam fastball aimed up and in on Happ, prompting the Cubs outfielder to swiftly evade the incoming projectile. However, Mikolas wasn’t done yet, and his subsequent 94 mph fastball struck Happ on the backside. The umpires, after conferring with one another, promptly ejected the Cardinals pitcher from the game, leaving the team to face an uphill battle.

As the Cardinals’ manager, Oliver Marmol, fiercely contested the call, he, too, faced the consequences. Marmol was handed a one-game suspension and a fine for his actions. Crew chief Lance Barksdale asserted that Mikolas’s ejection was warranted due to the intentional nature of the hit-by-pitch.

Mikolas Gets Ejected for Hit-By-Pitch to Happ

In the aftermath of the game, Miles Mikolas expressed surprise at his ejection and defended his actions, stating, “I was waiting, and they had a meeting and they decided to toss me. I throw inside to a lot of guys. The umpires can believe whatever they want to believe. They had a meeting and that was their choice. They believed intent was there and that’s all the reasoning umpires need“.

Crew chief Lance Barksdale explained Mikolas’ ejection as something that was obvious. “To a man, we all four, it was no doubt that was intentional. And when it’s intentional, no matter where it hits him at, he’s ejected. Two pitches in, like I said, it’s pretty easy on our part”, Barksdale said about the incident between players.

Meanwhile, Willson Contreras assured fans that he was feeling fine and grateful that he didn’t require stitches, although he mentioned, “I was kind of knocked out”. The catcher’s recovery was a relief, and admitted that Happ offered his apologies. “We’re very good friends. It’s part of the game. It happens and it’s over”, Contreras said.