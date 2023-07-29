On Friday, the Yankees made an eagerly awaited announcement, revealing that Aaron Judge, the powerhouse slugger, is back in the game after recovering from his toe injury. In a corresponding move, infielder Oswald Peraza was optioned to Triple-A, making way for Judge’s much-anticipated return.

Judge made his return as a designated hitter in the match against the Orioles, but the Yankees lost 1-0 due to a home run in the ninth inning. Despite he had a lined out to right field on the first pitch in the first inning, he managed to reach base the other three times during the game.

Throughout the season, Judge, 31, has maintained an impressive .291/.404/.674 batting line. His absence in the Yankees’ lineup has been palpable, with the team struggling to find other notable offensive threats. During Judge’s time on the injured list, the Yankees collectively batted a mere .220/.296/.374, ranking among the lowest in the league.

Playoff Aspirations and Trade Deadline Decisions

The Yankees, currently three and a half games behind a Wild Card spot, eagerly anticipated Judge’s return as they approach the crucial trade deadline. With his presence in the lineup, the front office can make informed decisions on potential roster moves.

Earlier reports indicated that the Yankees were eyeing an outfielder and reliever if they remained in contention, and Judge’s return bolsters their chances of staying competitive in the playoff race. The looming series against the division-leading Orioles will be a critical test for the Yankees as they strive to close the gap in the standings.

Judge’s timely return adds significant firepower to their offensive arsenal, putting them in a better position to challenge their formidable opponents. With Aaron Judge’s return, the Yankees are reenergized and determined to make a statement in the postseason race. His incredible hitting prowess and outfield prowess are set to play a vital role in the team’s success.