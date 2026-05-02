Carlos Mendoza reveals phone call with David Stearns about his future with the NY Mets

Carlos Mendoza opened up about a key phone call with David Stearns, revealing that the New York Mets president reassured him about his job security. Mendoza made it clear the conversation came at a tense moment for the club, but also showed that leadership is still backing him despite the rough stretch.

The comments came during a response to a PIX11 reporter, with the full exchange later shared by SNY on X. Mendoza didn’t hide the frustration surrounding the team, saying, “Steve [Cohen] is not happy. Alex [Cohen] is not happy. David is not happy. I am not happy. All of us are frustrated.”

Even with the outside noise growing louder, Mendoza’s message suggested internal alignment. The front office, ownership, and coaching staff may be frustrated, but they remain connected in their expectations for this MLB season. For now, the focus stays on turning things around rather than making a drastic change at manager.

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A different energy might be the turning point

Mendoza pointed to a recent win as a glimpse of what the Mets can still become. “We haven’t been able to win games like that, when you get down 3-0 and the feeling is like ‘alright’. Today that wasn’t the case,” he said, referencing the comeback victory over the Angels.

Carlos Mendoza shares that he spoke with David Stearns on the phone this morning when he assured him about his job security as manager



"Steve [Cohen] is not happy. Alex [Cohen] is not happy. David is not happy. I am not happy. All of us are frustrated" pic.twitter.com/m6yBnOyGU8 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 1, 2026

That game stood out not just for the result, but for the attitude inside the dugout. Mendoza emphasized the shift in mindset, noting that the team played with better energy and looked more relaxed under pressure. It was a contrast to previous losses where early deficits seemed to define the outcome.

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“The energy in the dugout. The guys playing loose,” Mendoza added, highlighting what he believes is the missing piece. If the Mets can replicate that approach, they may finally start to climb out of their early-season hole in the NL East where they stand 11-21 and justify the confidence still being placed in their manager.