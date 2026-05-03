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NY Mets tab Vidal Brujan to fill void with Ronny Mauricio headed to IL

The New York Mets’ roster has been decimated by setbacks, forcing the club to turn to Vidal Bruján to plug the hole at shortstop left by the injured Ronny Mauricio.

Ronny Mauricio #0 of the New York Mets looks on.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesRonny Mauricio #0 of the New York Mets looks on.

The injury bug continues to bite the New York Mets hard during a brutal early-season stretch. The club announced Sunday that shortstop Ronny Mauricio has been placed on the 10-day Injured List after suffering a broken thumb. In a corresponding move, the Mets have recalled utility man Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Syracuse to help plug the holes in a depleted infield.

According to The Post’s Mike Puma, Brujan is expected to join the active roster immediately. Mauricio’s exit mid-game forced trade-deadline acquisition Bo Bichette to slide over and finish the contest at short, highlighting the lack of depth currently plaguing the roster.

With Francisco Lindor already sidelined until June, the Mets have been forced to mix and match with Bichette, Brett Baty, and Andy Ibanez. The addition of Brujan brings much-needed speed and versatility to a squad that manager Carlos Mendoza noted has shown a “renewed attitude” during their recent 1-1 split with the Los Angeles Angels.

Scout’s look: Brujan’s Triple-A production

The Mets are hoping Brujan can translate his Syracuse spark to the Big Leagues. While his power numbers aren’t gaudy, his ability to put pressure on the basepaths is a tool Mendoza is eager to utilize.

2026 Triple-A Stats (Syracuse):

See also

NY Mets make major extension decision on catcher Luis Torrens amid turbulent season

  • BA/OBP/OPS: .241 / .304 / .617
  • At Bats: 83
  • Hits: 20
  • HR / RBI: 1 / 7
  • Stolen Bases: 5

Mets injury report & timeline

The medical staff in Flushing is working overtime as the “Mets infirmary” continues to grow. Mauricio’s broken thumb adds to a list of stars currently out of commission as the franchise looks to claw back toward .500.

PlayerInjuryExpected Return
Luis Robert Jr.Back (Herniation)Mid-May 2026
Kodai SengaBack InflammationMid-May 2026
Francisco LindorLeft Calf StrainJune 2026
Ronny MauricioBroken ThumbJune/July 2026
Dedniel NúñezTommy John Surgery2027

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Will Brojan create the necessary impact in the Mets while Mauricio and Lindor recover?

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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