NY Mets tab Vidal Brujan to fill void with Ronny Mauricio headed to IL

The injury bug continues to bite the New York Mets hard during a brutal early-season stretch. The club announced Sunday that shortstop Ronny Mauricio has been placed on the 10-day Injured List after suffering a broken thumb. In a corresponding move, the Mets have recalled utility man Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Syracuse to help plug the holes in a depleted infield.

According to The Post’s Mike Puma, Brujan is expected to join the active roster immediately. Mauricio’s exit mid-game forced trade-deadline acquisition Bo Bichette to slide over and finish the contest at short, highlighting the lack of depth currently plaguing the roster.

With Francisco Lindor already sidelined until June, the Mets have been forced to mix and match with Bichette, Brett Baty, and Andy Ibanez. The addition of Brujan brings much-needed speed and versatility to a squad that manager Carlos Mendoza noted has shown a “renewed attitude” during their recent 1-1 split with the Los Angeles Angels.

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Scout’s look: Brujan’s Triple-A production

The Mets are hoping Brujan can translate his Syracuse spark to the Big Leagues. While his power numbers aren’t gaudy, his ability to put pressure on the basepaths is a tool Mendoza is eager to utilize.

Francisco Alvarez catches Vidal Bruján trying to steal second in the Mets' intrasquad game pic.twitter.com/MLOfhN8JFw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 23, 2026

2026 Triple-A Stats (Syracuse):

BA/OBP/OPS: .241 / .304 / .617

At Bats: 83

Hits: 20

HR / RBI: 1 / 7

Stolen Bases: 5

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Mets injury report & timeline

The medical staff in Flushing is working overtime as the “Mets infirmary” continues to grow. Mauricio’s broken thumb adds to a list of stars currently out of commission as the franchise looks to claw back toward .500.

Player Injury Expected Return Luis Robert Jr. Back (Herniation) Mid-May 2026 Kodai Senga Back Inflammation Mid-May 2026 Francisco Lindor Left Calf Strain June 2026 Ronny Mauricio Broken Thumb June/July 2026 Dedniel Núñez Tommy John Surgery 2027