Where to watch Club America vs Pumas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America and Pumas face each otherin the first leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Pumas in the USA on Fubo]

A semifinal spot is up for grabs in Mexico City as Club America and Pumas UNAM meet in another high-stakes Clasico Capitalino, a rivalry that rarely disappoints on the big stage. Pumas come in as one of the top teams after finishing first in the regular season.

They level on points with Chivas but ahead on goal difference. Pumas face an always hard America, who lean on their proven ability to deliver in pressure-packed moments, setting up a tightly contested battle with everything on the line.

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When will the Club America vs Pumas match be played?

Club America play against Pumas in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Sunday, May 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Guillermo Martinez of Pumas – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Club America vs Pumas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pumas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Pumas will be available for viewers in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX.