Dave Roberts places Teoscar Hernandez on IL: Who steps up for the Dodgers?

It was another bittersweet victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, as a win over the Colorado Rockies was overshadowed by outfielder Teoscar Hernandez exiting the game early due to an injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to make serious noise across Major League Baseball with their powerhouse play. However, their latest series against the Colorado Rockies has taken on a bittersweet tone, as the injury bug has bitten the clubhouse once again, with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez being the latest casualty.

A left hamstring strain forced Hernandez to exit early against the Rockies, and following the victory, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that a stint on the injured list is looming. The club is currently awaiting the results of an MRI to determine the exact severity of the strain and establish a timeline for his return.

In the meantime, versatile utility man Hyeseong Kim stepped up to finish out the Dodgers’ 4-1 victory. While the Korean utility man turned in a solid performance, anticipation is already building regarding who the front office will call up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to help fill the void left by Hernandez, with Ryan Ward and Alek Thomas emerging as a prime candidates.

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This latest setback injects further uncertainty into a Dodgers roster already navigating the loss of Kike Hernandez, who recently addressed his own injury timeline with reporters. Roberts will need to pull the right strings to manage these concurrent absences as Los Angeles aims to sustain its World Series defense over the long haul of the regular season.

Teoscar Hernández was very upset in the Dodgers dugout after appearing to injure his left leg in tonight’s game.



He slammed his helmet in frustration and Dave Roberts was shaking his head.



Teo was riding a 7-game hit streak & LA just lost Kiké to the IL.



Not good. pic.twitter.com/F8ro8ZZrU1 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) May 28, 2026

The potential replacements from Triple-A

With both Hernandezes sidelined, Roberts must weigh his most logical internal options to keep the lineup production from dipping. Up in Triple-A, players like Ward and Thomas represent the clear next-man-up options capable of fulfilling the demands of an organization playing at an elite level.

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As Roberts evaluates how to patch the holes in the roster, let’s break down the minor league track records and MLB ones that Roberts will likely consider ahead of the upcoming stretch:

Ward in Triple-A: At-Bats (AB): 173 Batting Average (AVG): .260 On-Base Percentage (OBP): .386 On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .814 Home Runs (HR): 6 Runs Batted In (RBI): 31 Stolen Bases (SB): 6

Ward in the MLB: 2-for-6 (.333 AVG) with 1 RBI in limited action.

Alek Thomas’ MLB stats with the Diamondbacks before DFA Games Played: 28 At-Bats (AB): 94 Batting Average (AVG): .181 On-Base Percentage (OBP): .222 Slugging Percentage (SLG): .340 Home Runs (HR): 2 Runs Batted In (RBI): 10 Stolen Bases (SB): 4



Full IL for the Dodgers with Hernandez on it

Alongside Teoscar and Kike Hernandez, the Dodgers have several key pieces currently rehabbing on the shelf. Getting these players back could provide a massive second-half shot in the arm as Los Angeles gears up for the postseason push. Let’s look at the complete injury report:

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Teoscar Hernandez (LF): Left hamstring strain.

Kike Hernandez (INF/OF): Left oblique strain.

Tommy Edman (INF/OF): Right ankle surgery recovery.

Max Muncy is currently avoiding the IL but remains day-to-day as he manages lingering wrist pain.

Tyler Glasnow (RHP): Lower back spasms.

Blake Snell (LHP): Elbow discomfort.

Brock Stewart (RHP): Left foot bone spur.

Jack Dreyer (LHP): Left shoulder discomfort.

Evan Phillips (RHP): Tommy John surgery recovery.

Edwin Diaz (RHP): Loose bodies in his right elbow

Bobby Miller (RHP): Shoulder inflammation.

Gavin Stone (RHP): Shoulder discomfort.

Brusdar Graterol (RHP): Right shoulder inflammation.

Jake Cousins (RHP): Right elbow strain.

Ben Casparius (RHP): Shoulder discomfort.

Landon Knack (RHP): Chest/rib injury.