Dodgers’ Dave Roberts provides Kike Hernandez injury update after frustrating setback

Manager Dave Roberts shared an injury update on Kike Hernandez after the Los Angeles Dodgers utility player returned to the injured list.

After Kike Hernandez addressed his frustrating injury setback in his return against the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the latest injury setback for Hernandez after the veteran utility player was placed back on the injured list only two games into his season return.

“It’s a bummer,” Roberts said, according to MLB.com. “He’s missed a lot of time and worked hard to get back, was in great shape, added that spark that we had hoped. I just feel bad for him because he wanted to be back with us and worked hard.”

Hernandez was diagnosed with a left oblique strain after appearing in just two games following his recovery from offseason elbow surgery. Roberts later revealed that an MRI showed a “significant tear,” and the Dodgers now expect the 34-year-old to miss approximately six to eight weeks.

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Hernandez’s return ends almost immediately

Hernandez had just returned after missing the first 53 games of the season while recovering from left elbow surgery. The 34-year-old looked sharp immediately upon returning to the lineup, going 4-for-4 across his first two games, including a home run and two doubles against the Rockies.

Kike Hernandez #8 of the Dodgers hits a solo home run vs Rockies. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

However, Hernandez later admitted the injury actually began during batting practice before his season debut. The discomfort worsened during Tuesday’s game, especially while swinging and running the bases, forcing Hernandez to exit early despite his strong performance at the plate.

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Dodgers turn to Alex Freeland amid injury setback

With Hernandez sidelined once again, the Dodgers recalled infielder Alex Freeland from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his roster spot. Freeland is expected to receive opportunities at second base against right-handed pitching while the Dodgers continue adjusting their infield rotation.

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Despite the frustration, the Dodgers remain hopeful Hernandez can recover fully and potentially return later this summer as the team continues its push toward another postseason run.