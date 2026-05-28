Neymar Jr. suffers injury, raising questions for Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup

As Brazil prepare for their 2026 World Cup debut, the team's medical staff confirmed that Neymar has suffered an injury, casting a major cloud over his availability for the tournament.

Brazilian soccer fans were dealt a stunning blow after the national team’s medical staff revealed in a press conference that Neymar has suffered an injury. With only days remaining before their 2026 World Cup opener, panic is setting in across the country as Brazil prepare for two pre-tournament friendlies ahead of their Group Stage clash against Morocco on June 13.

According to the update provided by Brazil‘s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, Neymar has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The injury carries an estimated recovery timeline of two to three weeks, leaving manager Carlo Ancelotti without his talismanic forward for upcoming exhibition matches against Egypt and Panama.

If his rehabilitation goes perfectly, Neymar could potentially return in time for the World Cup opener against Morocco. However, if his recovery stretches to the later end of that window, he will sit out the debut and target Brazil’s second group-stage match against Haiti on June 19.

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Neymar has been vocal about his emotional drive to bring the trophy back to Brazil in what is widely expected to be his international swansong. Now, with a dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over his fitness, the soccer world faces a tense waiting game to see when—or if—the Brazilian icon will take the pitch in North America.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring.

Potential replacements for Neymar during his recovery

Ahead of the upcoming friendlies, Ancelotti must quickly pivot to find a replacement for the cornerstone of his attack. Fortunately for the Italian tactician, Brazil’s final roster boast an embarrassment of riches, giving him plenty of high-caliber options to experiment with.

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As Neymar has evolved from a touchline winger into a central playmaker who operates closer to the box, Ancelotti could turn to Matheus Cunha or Endrick, both of whom are coming off stellar club campaigns. How the manager fills the void will ultimately dictate how he deploys his other world-class wing talent, including Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha.

Brazil’s projected lineup without Neymar

Friendlies against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 will serve as an audition for players vying to start the tournament opener against Morocco. With foundational pieces like Vinicius Jr. and Alisson Becker locked into the starting XI, here is a look at how Brazil are projected to line up without Neymar:

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Raphinha, Endrick, Vinicius Junior

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