What happens if USA wins, ties or loses vs Canada today in 2026 IIHF World Championship?

Team USA takes on Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. In a true battle on the ice, the two North American powerhouses will compete for a spot in the next round.

Team USA and Canada will go head to head in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. As both juggernauts in international hockey meet in a final before the final, the two sides recognize the stakes are high. Only one will come out alive out of the showdown at BCF Arena in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Team USA and Canada arrive at the meeting after completing starkly contrasting preliminary rounds. The Americans struggled to find their footing and as a result barely made it out of Group A, finishing in fourth place. Meanwhile, the Canadians blew their competition out of the water en route to a first-place finish in Group B. However, in the knockout stage, one slip-up can be costly.

The Stars and Stripes vie to keep the good times rolling. Team USA, though with a very different roster, defeated Canada in the Olympics’ gold-medal game. Months later, they still hold bragging rights. This matchup in the 2026 IIHF World Championship likely won’t change that, but it’s still a showdown both sides much rather walk away victorious from.

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What happens if USA wins vs Canada?

If Team USA defeats Canada, the Americans will advance to the semifinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. The reigning champions will keep their pursuit for back-to-back titles alive, while continuing to torment their septentrional neighbors in the Great White North.

Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA during Olympics.

Whom Team USA would play next after defeating Canada will only be determined once the entire quarterfinals games are played, as winning teams will be reseeded after the round.

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Finland (2nd in Group A) will face Czechia (3rd in Group B) simultaneously to the USA’s bout against Canada. In the second slate, Switzerland (1st in Group A) will take on Sweden (4th in Group B), while Latvia (3rd in Group A) will face Norway (2nd in Group B).

What happens if Team USA loses?

If Team USA falls against Canada, it will be knocked out of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Summer would arrive early for the Americans—though leaving them with a sour taste—and their streak of international conquests would come to an end.

As for Canada, having finished first in its group during the preliminary round and with the best points total, it would face the lowest-seeded team remaining in the semifinals stage.

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What happens if Team USA and Canada tie?

If the two sides are still at a stalemate by the end of regulation, the winner will be decided through a 10-minute sudden-death overtime. The extra period will be played three-on-three (three skaters and a goalie per side). If Team USA and Canada fail to score during those 10 minutes, the game will move on to a shootout.

The IIHF’s shootout procedure indicates that five skaters from each team will take shots alternately until a decisive goal is scored. If the two teams are still tied after five shots, the shootout will shift into a tiebreak round.

During the tiebreak, teams are not obliged to change shooters, meaning the same player can take every shot for one team. Perhaps a shootout specialist becomes the key factor in deciding who moves on to the semifinals.

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