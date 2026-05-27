NY Giants take their time before making IR decision on Roy Robertson-Harris

The New York Giants are not rushing into a decision as they deal with Roy Robertson-Harris' reported season-ending injury ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign.

On Day 3 of the New York Giants‘ organized team activities, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris suffered a torn Achilles injury. Barring a medical miracle, that means he’ll miss the entire 2026 NFL season. And by default, the G-Men would assign him to IR, freeing up an additional roster spot. However, days have gone by, and no announcement has been made.

“No IR for Robertson-Harris yet,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic stated on his X account.

The fact it’s taking this long leaves room for speculation. Perhaps, the Giants are holding on to some hope. Needless to say, it feels unlikely Robertson-Harris could be back at any stage of the 2026 NFL campaign. As Duggan noted, the delay may not be related to New York’s cap space, either.

NY Giants make a move in the meantime

For whatever reason—that right now feels unclear—the G-Men have yet to make a roster decision on Robertson-Harris. The fact John Harbaugh is reuniting with former Ravens DT Josh Tupou on the Giants raises even more eyebrows around East Rutherford.

Advertisement

Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles in OTAs.

Tupou’s arrival is a clear replacement for the injured DT, yet his signing didn’t come with Robertson-Harris’ IR designation. The timing of his arrival suggests Tupou was likely a participant during the private workout in which the Giants hosted veteran Eddie Goldman.

Potential timeline for IR decision

June 1st is right around the corner, and if it has taken this long, it may be reasonable to believe Robertson-Harris will indeed be placed on injured reserve once June begins. However, the G-Men may gain no real benefit from doing so—at least none that is clear to sources close to the organization.

Advertisement

Who knows? Maybe, even while dealing with distress and losing a veteran presence for the season, Harbaugh and company can still pull a rabbit out of their hat.

Robertson-Harris’ contract in New York

The former alum of the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Giants in 2025. His season-ending injury only casts further doubt on his future, and it may put New York in an uncomfortable position when the time comes to make a decision on him next offseason.