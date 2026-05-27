With Freddie Freeman’s retirement plans, are the Dodgers facing a sudden last dance together?

Freddie Freeman caught everyone around the Los Angeles Dodgers off guard with his recent comments regarding his retirement plans, sparking immediate uncertainty about his long-term future with the franchise.

The Los Angeles Dodgers put together another dominant performance on Tuesday night—a familiar sight during what has been a stellar season—and Freddie Freeman once again served as a primary catalyst. However, a deeply personal interview published by The Athletic early this week has the baseball world shifting its focus toward Freeman’s long-term future in Los Angeles.

Despite stating back in February that he intends to honor the remaining two years of his contract, and play until he turns 40 (two more years), then retire in a Dodgers uniform, but the recent birth of his daughter has significantly altered his perspective, hinting that an accelerated retirement timeline could be on the table.

“I don’t like seeing my daughter grow up on a FaceTime call,” Freeman told The Athletic. “When I’m sitting in a hotel room by myself at night after a game, I’m just like, ‘Oh man, what am I doing?’”

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Those raw words have reverberated across the Dodgers’ landscape. While the first baseman continues to deliver elite production on the diamond, his shifting personal priorities could completely rewrite the long-term plans he voiced during Spring Training. With the franchise already navigating separate roster adjustments like Kike Hernandez’s recent setback, Freeman’s situation adds an unexpected layer of complexity to the front office’s future planning.

Freddie Freeman gives the @Dodgers the lead in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/Y7XPuY96iE — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2026

Will Freeman change his perspective on retirement?

Grappling with the grueling travel schedule of a Major League season and the reality of missing milestones in his newborn daughter’s life, the veteran infielder offered an emotional reflection on the sacrifices demanded by the game.

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“I’m missing things for something she’ll never know,” Freeman said. “She’s not going to know I missed these things either. But it weighs on me and my heart. I think everybody who knows me knows it weighs on me hard.“

Crucially, Freeman clarified that he still intends to play out his current contract, which runs through the 2027 season, before sitting down with his family to evaluate his next steps. For Dodgers fans, that means the superstar first baseman will remain an anchor in Los Angeles for at least the next two seasons.

Freeman keeps delivering with Dodgers

On Tuesday night, Freeman proved that his off-field introspection hasn’t hindered his on-field execution, pacing the offense with two runs and two hits against the Colorado Rockies. On the season, the dependable veteran is slashing .260 with six home runs, 24 RBIs, and a strong .803 OPS.

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Those steady numbers, juxtaposed with his candid comments, suggest a player navigating an incredibly emotional campaign, and a looming reality where his departure from the game may come sooner than fans ever anticipated.