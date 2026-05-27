Not just Lionel Messi: Scaloni reveals widespread injury concerns for Argentina ahead of 2026 World Cup

Instead of focusing strictly on tactical training for the 2026 World Cup group stage, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni must now pivot to a race against the clock. His primary mission is nursing Lionel Messi and several other crucial squad members back to full fitness ahead of the opening match as the Albiceleste prepare to defend their crown in North America.

Speaking with DSports in Argentina, Scaloni admitted the coaching staff is laser-focused on rehabbing players currently sidelined by the injury bug. “Now we just have to wait and see how it evolves, and above all, look at the new tests they are going to conduct to see if it confirms the original diagnosis,” Scaloni revealed regarding Messi’s status.

The manager also acknowledged that his anxiety extends beyond just his captain, noting that a handful of other lock-in starters are currently dealing with physical ailments. “As of right now, we still have some lingering doubts and a few fitness issues with specific players that we intend to resolve over the coming days,” Scaloni said.

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The injury cloud hang over Argentina just as the federation submitted its 30-man provisional roster for the tournament, naturally headlined by Messi. Scaloni is expected to trim that list down to the final 26-man squad in the coming days, locking in the group that will represent the reigning world champions.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentine players that would be recovering

Messi isn’t the only one under the microscope; the Inter Miami star is nursing a hamstring issue, but several other marquee names will be closely monitored by Argentina‘s medical staff over the next few days to determine their tournament availability.

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Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nico Paz, and Nicolas Gonzalez are the other key contributors currently undergoing evaluation as doctors scramble to see if they can be cleared for match fitness.

Despite the roster anxiety, Scaloni has the healthy portion of his squad training as usual at the Ezeiza complex. The team is biding its time until the final roster cut before flying out to Kansas City, which Argentina has selected as its base camp for final tournament preparations.