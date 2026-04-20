Devin Williams defends Carlos Mendoza, takes accountability for NY Mets’ slump

The New York Mets continue to expose glaring roster flaws, with a star-studded lineup failing to produce against divisional rivals. While a growing segment of the fanbase has placed the blame squarely on manager Carlos Mendoza, closer Devin Williams was quick to come to his skipper’s defense.

“It’s absolutely on us. He doesn’t swing a bat and he doesn’t throw a baseball. We’ve been in a lot of these games. They’ve been close,” Williams told reporters following a 3-0 shutout loss to the Chicago Cubs that secured a series sweep for North Side.

The loss to Chicago marks the Mets’ 11th consecutive defeat, fueling speculation regarding the job security of the Venezuelan manager. Despite carrying one of the highest payrolls in MLB and a roster full of All-Star talent, the Mets are mired in one of the worst starts in franchise history.

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Francisco Lindor joined Williams in backing Mendoza after the 11th straight setback, with players collectively acknowledging that the current level of performance is simply unacceptable for a club with World Series aspirations.

Devin Williams blows his first game as a Met after Michael Conforto hit a game tying double… pic.twitter.com/YGcSYaNmt3 — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) April 19, 2026

Dissecting the Mets’ freefall

Even with superstar Juan Soto sidelined by injury, the Mets have failed to get requisite production from cornerstone players like Bo Bichette and Lindor. The lack of timely hitting has left the offense stagnant during the most critical stretches of this losing skid.

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The struggles extend to the late innings, where Williams and Craig Kimbrel have failed to provide the stability expected of a high-leverage bullpen. Both relievers were tagged for runs in the Cubs’ latest comeback, a recurring theme that has plagued the Mets throughout the early months of the regular season.

Historical context: The losing streak

While an 11-game slide is statistically staggering, the Mets have yet to reach the nadir of their franchise history. If they drop the opener of their upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins, they will match their longest losing streak since the 2002 season.

However, the absolute franchise record stands at 17 games, a grim milestone that is now just two series away from becoming a reality. As the schedule toughens, the Mets appear to be hurtling toward a date with destiny that could define the remainder of their 2026 campaign.

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