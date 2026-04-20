Francisco Lindor defends Carlos Mendoza after NY Mets’ 11th straight loss

Francisco Lindor is not just a player but one of the key leaders of the New York Mets, who recently suffered their 11th consecutive loss this season. With pressure mounting, he knows manager Carlos Mendoza could be directly blamed for the collapse, but Lindor made a point to defend him publicly, saying he has done everything right for the team.

Speaking to reporters after the Mets’ loss to the Chicago Cubs, Lindor said: “He’s done a fantastic job. This is not on him. He has made sure everybody here is prepared. Every coach here is prepared. We have the information. It comes down on us.” The team now heads back home empty-handed.

With that 11th straight defeat, the Mets have matched the franchise’s 2004 losing streak, when they also dropped 11 in a row. Mendoza now finds himself tied to one of the worst stretches in team history, and he is inching closer to other major losing streaks dating back to 1962, a mark no manager wants attached to his name.

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Lindor says Mendoza has things under control

Lindor, who has struggled at the plate this season with just a .205 batting average, went hitless in four at-bats during the Mets’ 11th straight loss. Still, he insisted Mendoza is the right man for the job and admitted the players have to be better.

"He's done a fantastic job. This is not on him."



Francisco Lindor says "Mendy is our guy" after being asked about the job Carlos Mendoza has done as Mets manager: pic.twitter.com/Zc6Yz4cOrN — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2026

“Mendy’s our guy. He’s our leader. He’s in control and he’s done a tremendous job. We just haven’t executed. It would be unfair to put everything on him because at the end of the day, he has gotten the ship in the right direction. We just have to, the people are paddling. We’ve got to paddle and execute.”

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The 2026 start has been Mendoza’s worst with the Mets. By April 20 last season, the team held a 15–7 record, and they only dipped below .500 three times all year, March 27, March 29, and April 1, when they sat with one loss behind.

How much time is left on Mendoza’s contract?

Mendoza signed a three-year deal in 2024. His first season came in 2025, and he is guaranteed to manage the Mets through 2026. The third year of his contract, however, is a club option for 2027, meaning his return beyond this season is far from guaranteed.