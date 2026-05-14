NY Mets trade rumors intensify amid rising pressure on Steve Cohen and David Stearns

New York Mets trade rumors intensify amid rising pressure on Steve Cohen and David Stearns as the team navigates a disappointing start and growing uncertainty ahead of the deadline.

The New York Mets, along with president of baseball operations David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen, are facing increasing scrutiny as the team continues to struggle through a disappointing start that has placed them at the bottom of the NL East standings, at a time when Carlos Mendoza shared concern after Francisco Alvarez exited with knee injury.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, rival executives around the league believe the Mets are likely to wait until July before making any final decision on whether to buy, sell, or remain neutral at the trade deadline.

One American League executive noted the difficulty of envisioning a full-scale sell-off given the franchise’s expectations and public commitments. “I can’t imagine they sell,” the executive said. “How do they save face doing that? They have to win. Five years and a World Series championship; Steve Cohen said it himself.”

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The Mets entered the season with postseason ambitions but instead have fallen into an early-season hole, including a prolonged losing stretch that has significantly shifted the tone around the organization.

Rival executives weigh what direction New York may take before the MLB trade deadline. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Rival executives expect Mets to delay major deadline decision

Around the league, front office executives believe New York will continue evaluating the roster rather than making an early directional shift ahead of the trade deadline.

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Some executives have also pointed to past examples of teams turning seasons around after similar starts, suggesting patience may remain the default approach for now. However, the pressure continues to build with each loss, as expectations remain significantly higher than the current standing suggests.

Stearns maintains belief in Mets turnaround

Despite the external noise, David Stearns has continued to publicly back the current roster, insisting there is still enough time for the team to recover and re-enter contention.

“I think we have the talent on the roster and the character on the roster to make a run,” Stearns said, via Feinsand. “We’ve got a lot of season left. I’m not going to say it’s early; it’s not. We’re a quarter into the season, it’s not early anymore, but we do have enough season left to make a run and I think we have the talent to do that.”

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While optimism remains internally, the Mets now face a critical stretch where continued struggles could force a more aggressive reassessment of the roster direction before July.