NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has yet to announce Kodai Senga’s next scheduled start

Things have not gone as expected for Kodai Senga. His spot in the rotation has come under scrutiny, however Carlos Mendoza made it clear that the New York Mets will continue to back him.

“We haven’t decided yet (date of his next start), but he’s gonna be in the rotation,” the manager revealed to the press. So far this season, the Japanese pitcher has yet to shine alongside his teammates.

Senga is coming off the two worst starts of his MLB career in consecutive outings. In his most recent appearance last Friday against the Cubs, he allowed seven runs (six earned) in just 3.1 innings. In his previous start against the Athletics, he also gave up seven runs in only 2.1 innings.

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Mets off to a slower start than expected

The New York Mets are enduring a disastrous start to the 2026 season, highlighted by a brutal ten-game skid that has left the team searching for answers. While Kodai Senga’s struggles on the mound have certainly contributed to the slump, the issues are widespread, with the offense failing to provide support during crucial stretches.

MJ Melendez #1 of the New York Mets.

Fans and analysts are now on high alert, as the team is dangerously close to a historical collapse; if they cannot turn things around in their next series, they risk setting a new franchise losing streak record, surpassing the dismal 17-game mark set back in 1962.

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What’s next for the Mets?

The New York Mets are returning home to Citi Field this week, hoping to snap their losing streak during a long homestand. They will start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, April 21, followed by a weekend set against the Colorado Rockies starting April 24.

To close out the month, they will host the Washington Nationals from April 28 to April 30. This stretch in Flushing will be a critical opportunity for the team to find its rhythm before heading out to the West Coast to face the Angels and Rockies in early May.