Diamondbacks shake MLB market with $210 Million deal for Cy Young winner

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the MLB free agent market, the Arizona Diamondbacks have reached an agreement with standout pitcher Corbin Burnes. According to journalist Jon Heyman, Burnes is set to sign a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona franchise.

Burnes, who excelled with the Baltimore Orioles last season following a successful career with the Milwaukee Brewers, now becomes the cornerstone of the Diamondbacks’ ambitions in the MLB. A four-time All-Star and the 2021 Cy Young Award winner, Burnes brings exceptional experience and quality to Arizona’s rotation.

The deal, while unexpected to some, is logical given Burnes’ personal ties to Arizona—he resides in Scottsdale. This geographical proximity likely played a key role in his decision to join the Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Major League Ace

Burnes demonstrated his dominance last season with the Orioles, posting a 2.92 ERA with 181 strikeouts and 48 walks over 194.1 innings. Despite his team’s postseason elimination, his ability to perform under pressure was undeniable.

Corbin Burnes #39 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts as he removed from the game against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning of Game One of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His 2021 campaign was nothing short of extraordinary. Leading MLB with a 2.43 ERA and recording 234 strikeouts against just 34 walks in 28 starts, Burnes established himself as one of the league’s premier pitchers.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees target Gold Glove talent to fill key roster spot

A Boost to Arizona’s Ambitions

The addition of Burnes signals the Diamondbacks’ determination to remain contenders. Arizona is focused on solidifying its position at the top of the National League. Bringing in a pitcher of Burnes’ caliber is a major step toward achieving that goal.