Dodgers’ ace Blake Snell equals historic milestone set by MLB legend in 1905

Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers capped off their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a decisive victory, reinforcing their composure as the regular season winds down. With only a few matchups remaining, their postseason berth appears increasingly assured, maintaining a comfortable lead over the trailing San Diego Padres in the standings.

In the wake of the matchup, Snell notched a remarkable milestone with his stellar performances in his most recent outings with the Dodgers. According to OptaStats, Snell equaled an achievement that dates back to 1905 by legendary MLB pitcher Cy Young, renowned as one of the greatest in history.

“In each of his last two starts, the Dodgers’ Blake Snell has struck out 11+ batters, allowed two or fewer hits, issued two or fewer walks, surrendered no runs, and permitted no extra-base hits. The only other MLB pitcher in the modern era to achieve this in consecutive starts within a season is Cy Young (1905),” OptaStats highlighted on their X account.

Snell’s record highlights him as a critical asset for the Dodgers as they near securing the third place in the National League standings. Alongside Shohei Ohtani, Snell could be pivotal in the Dodgers’ quest to defend their title this year.

Snell’s defining interaction with Dave Roberts

In one of his finest moments with the Dodgers, Snell showcased his determination during the last out of the seventh inning. Head Coach Dave Roberts attempted to replace him with Alex Vesia, but Snell asserted his capability to handle the situation, and he succeeded.

This incident resonated with the fan base, epitomizing a night to remember for Snell. His commanding performance was instrumental in the Dodgers’ victory over the Phillies, solidifying the lead over the closely trailing Padres in the standings.

Snell reflects on his performance against the Phillies

Following the game, the media eagerly sought Snell’s thoughts on his standout performance against Philadelphia. Snell addressed how he is contributing to the team’s success as they approach the final stretch of the regular season.

“I faced some really outstanding hitters tonight; they’re a strong team, even reflecting on last season. The main focus for me was to come in strong, and my pace was impressive today, though I know I can improve. I’m just striving to become even more comfortable,” Snell shared with the media.

