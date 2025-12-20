Trending topics:
NY Mets grow concerned as they are second to Dodgers in key financial category ahead of 2025 MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers might be an expensive team to manage but at least they are back to back World Series champions. The New York Mets can't say the same.

By Bruno Milano

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets
© (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets

If you’re paying luxury tax dollars in the MLB, you better be successful. Hence, when the Los Angeles Dodgers popped up as the team with the highest tax bill in baseball, you can look at the back to back World Series wins and understand it. The New York Mets are second on the list, but success is not there, and that might concern the franchise.

The Dodgers will pay a record $169.4 million luxury tax after winning their second straight World Series title. This will raise their two-year total to $272.4 million. While a huge amount, the fact is it’s been worth it for them.

The next highest amount of taxes belong to the Mets. They will pay $91.6 million and they missed the 12-team playoffs last year. They owe $320.3 million in taxes in the last four years where owner Steve Cohen has spent money left and right. However, they haven’t had nowhere near the success of the Dodgers.

Dodgers spent money wisely

While you can see some of the Mets moves being absolutely crazy, you can’t say the same about the Dodgers. Bringing in Ohtani, Yamamoto and other stars have literally made them the best team in baseball. They are juggernauts and some might say it’s a dynasty in the making.

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Meanwhile, the Mets saw Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso leave. They saw Max Scherzer, Jacob DeGrom, and Justin Verlander leave too in years prior. No success was ever achieved. Now, they have an insanely big luxury tax to pay trying to rebuild a franchise that missed the MLB playoffs.

Who are the Mets highest-paid players on the roster for 2026?

According to Spotrac.com, the Mets have a hefty payroll for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. Some of the names are big ones but other might be surprising to see as top 5-paid players in one of the most expensive teams in the league.

  1. Juan Soto – $51.9 million
  2. Francisco Lindor – $34.1 million
  3. Marcus Semien – $26 million
  4. Sean Manaea – $25 million
  5. Jeff McNeal – $15.75 million
bruno milano
Bruno Milano
