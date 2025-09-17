Dodgers’ sensation Shohei Ohtani joins elite MLB circle after last season’s 50-50 achievement

In Major League Baseball, few players have managed to excel both on the mound and at the plate, but Shohei Ohtani stands out as an exceptional talent. The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ standout has been generating considerable buzz throughout the league with his remarkable performances. This season, he has surpassed his achievements from last year when he joined the exclusive 50 home runs/50 stolen bases club.

Defying what many believed to be impossible, Ohtani has now created and joined a new milestone: the 50 home runs/50 strikeouts club in a single regular season. While Babe Ruth set impressive records on both sides of the ball, Shohei has become the first player in MLB history to record 50 strikeouts as a pitcher while also hitting 50 home runs in the same season.

Ruth, during his era with the New York Yankees, recorded only three strikeouts as a pitcher in a single season and yet couldn’t achieve membership into this newly defined club. Ohtani’s accomplishment is unprecedented, highlighting the rarity of players excelling in both pitching and hitting roles to this degree.

Ohtani, with the regular season still underway, has the opportunity to elevate these numbers even further. He could potentially set new records during the postseason, which would be historic for both the Dodgers franchise and Major League Baseball as a whole. The Japanese sensation continues to redefine what is possible in the sport.

Ohtani’s performance in outing

Ohtani, who has previously excelled with the Los Angeles Angels, has not mirrored those performances in his current stint. In 2022, he achieved over 200 strikeouts alongside just 14 home runs, a shift from his previous role. Now, as a key player for the Dodgers, his responsibilities and impact have evolved significantly.

Reviewing his overall MLB career, Ohtani has amassed a total of 662 strikeouts. Since joining the Dodgers, he has added 54 strikeouts to his tally, especially noteworthy considering he focused solely on batting last season. Throughout his career, he has conceded merely 56 home runs, allowed 184 runs, and given up 383 hits, underscoring his effectiveness on the mound.

These impressive statistics, combined with those yet to come in the regular and postseason, could bode well for the Dodgers as they aim to defend their MLB title. Success will not only rest on Ohtani’s continued excellence but also heavily rely on the performance of his teammates in the crucial matchups ahead.

