Dodgers add pitching depth with Chayce McDermott trade after NY Mets sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to build depth even after early-season success, acquiring right-hander Chayce McDermott from the Baltimore Orioles in a low-profile trade following their series sweep of the New York Mets.

The deal sends 20-year-old prospect Axel Perez to Baltimore, signaling a long-term development move for both organizations. While not a headline-grabbing transaction, it reflects the Dodgers’ consistent strategy of adding arms with upside. McDermott, 27, was once a well-regarded prospect but has yet to establish himself at the major league level.

After Shohei Ohtani’s in-game tip helps Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers once again showed how their player‑development system can elevate talent in unexpected ways.

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McDermott’s track record at the MLB level is limited. He made his debut with the Orioles in 2024 but struggled in his lone appearance before returning to the minors.

Chayce McDermott #59 with the Orioles pitches against the Yankees. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

His time at Triple-A Norfolk has also been inconsistent, posting a 6.75 ERA across five outings this season. Despite those numbers, the Dodgers appear to see something worth developing, a common theme in their approach to roster building.

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Orioles add young prospect in return

For the Orioles, the return centers on long-term upside. Perez, an international signing from the Dominican Republic, brings youth and projection despite limited experience.

He appeared in 10 games in the Dominican Summer League in 2025, finishing with a 5.48 ERA. While still early in his development, Baltimore gains a controllable arm who could grow within its system.

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The trade may not shift the balance of power immediately, but for the Dodgers, it fits a familiar pattern, acquiring under-the-radar talent that could eventually contribute at a higher level.