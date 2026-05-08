Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares expected return timeline for Mookie Betts

Manager Dave Roberts revealed when Mookie Betts could return to the Dodgers lineup as Los Angeles continues leading the NL West.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon receive an important boost to their lineup as Mookie Betts continues progressing from his oblique injury during the team’s strong start to the 2026 season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who shifted plans for Shohei Otani, recently revealed that Betts is expected to return early next week if his rehab assignment goes as planned.

According to David Vassegh, Roberts said Betts could rejoin the Dodgers on Monday following scheduled rehab games this weekend. “Dave Roberts joined #DodgerTalk last night. Roberts told us if all goes well for Mookie Betts this weekend he will return to #Dodgers lineup on Monday,” Vassegh shared on X.

The update comes as Los Angeles continues leading the National League West with a 23-14 record despite dealing with multiple injuries early in the season. The Dodgers have remained one of baseball’s deepest teams, and Betts’ return would add another major piece to an already talented roster.

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Betts nearing return after brief absence

Before suffering the oblique injury, Betts appeared in eight games this season. Although his numbers were below his usual standards — batting .179 with a .281 OBP and .429 slugging percentage — the Dodgers still expect him to play a major role once healthy.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three run home run. Luke Hales/Getty Images

Betts is scheduled to participate in rehab games on Friday and Saturday as the organization evaluates how his body responds before activating him. His expected return would also come at an important point in the schedule, with the Dodgers preparing for a divisional series against the San Francisco Giants next week.

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Dodgers continue managing injuries during strong start

While waiting for Betts, the Dodgers have continued winning games and maintaining control of the NL West standings. The club is also monitoring pitcher Blake Snell, who could potentially return in the near future as well.

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For now, Los Angeles remains focused on its current series against the Atlanta Braves, who entered the matchup tied for the best record in baseball at 26-12. Even with injuries affecting key players, the Dodgers continue to show why they are considered one of the top contenders in Major League Baseball this season.