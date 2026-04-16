NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza voices frustration as losing streak reaches eight games

The New York Mets continue to search for answers after their losing streak reached eight games following an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Carlos Mendoza did not hold back, making it clear the team is far from where it needs to be.

“We’re not playing good baseball right now,” Mendoza said after the game. “Everybody’s frustrated. We gotta use the off day tomorrow to regroup and get back at it because we gotta get going here. It’s not a good showing right now.”

The struggles have been evident across the board. New York scored just two runs on five hits in the finale and only three in the entire series. During the eight‑game skid, the Mets have produced just 12 runs and have been shut out three times, a stretch that unfolded soon after Steve Cohen offered optimism.

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Offense continues to struggle without consistency

One of the biggest concerns has been the lack of production at the plate. Several hitters have been unable to find rhythm, including Bo Bichette, who went 2-for-11 in the series and is hitting .228 to start the season.

"We're not playing good baseball right now. Everybody's frustrated."



Carlos Mendoza talks about his concern level with the Mets' struggles as their losing streak hits eight: pic.twitter.com/WPzPHr6MCc — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2026

With Juan Soto still sidelined, the lineup has lacked consistency and the ability to pressure opposing pitchers. “We’re not dictating at-bats,” Mendoza said. “Getting beat by fastballs… we have to be able to put pressure and be in attack mode. Right now… we’ve got to be able to dictate at-bats.”

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Despite the offensive struggles, the team believes the talent is there. Mendoza emphasized that preparation is not the problem, but execution has not matched expectations.

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The Mets will now get a much-needed off day before starting a road series against the Chicago Cubs. With a reset ahead, the focus will be on regrouping and finding a way to stop the slide before it gets worse.