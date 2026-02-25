Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman reveals key indicators when facing Guardians in spring training game

When discussing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball, a few key names stand out for their instrumental roles in the team’s recent World Series titles. Freddie Freeman is certainly among those pivotal players, as he is poised to lead the charge heading into the World Baseball Classic.

Following his debut appearance in spring training with the Dodgers, Freeman was questioned by the media about his initial performance, offering valuable insights after a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

“It’s nice to be able to hit a ball to left-center already… that’s a good sign,” Freeman reflected to reporters. His first hit of the preseason suggests he’s in fine form for the challenges that lie ahead.

While Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Cy Young ambitions are unmistakable following his World Series MVP honors, Freeman is expected to generate significant buzz as the MLB season approaches, with the Dodgers eyeing another title defense in 2026.

Freeman’s performance against the Guardians

Though Freeman has little to prove to Dodgers fans, he demonstrates readiness for the upcoming season as Los Angeles prepares to defend its championship title in 2026.

These were his stats in the game against the Guardians:

At-Bats: 2

Hits: 1

Doubles: 1

RBIs: 2

Runs: 1

Exit Velocity: 103.7 mph

With several key players returning to the Dodgers following the World Baseball Classic in March, Los Angeles is preparing to ardently defend its title in the upcoming season.

