Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman send final messages before Clayton Kershaw enters retirement

After 18 seasons in MLB and a lifetime with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw is bringing an end to a historic career that will surely culminate in the Hall of Fame. Against this backdrop, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and his former teammates sent a heartfelt message to the legendary pitcher.

Kershaw could not have dreamed of a better ending than the one he had, as in his final game as a professional, he was crowned World Series champion for the third time in his career. He will undoubtedly be missed by Dodgers Nation, and in a video published by the franchise on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, his former teammates sent heartfelt farewell messages.

“Alright 22, you know, it’s been six years, bro,” Betts said. “That’s a long time to play with someone like you. You have shown me what being a Dodger is supposed to look like. So, I thank you for that. I thank you for just your hard work, your blood, sweat and tears. I thank you for being here, winning two World Series and on our way to another one”.

“And I just hope everything goes your way, bro. You’ve done it the right way. You treat everybody in a beautiful manner. And I just thank you for being a great example… Good luck in your retirement and I’ll see you on the links soon,” he added.

Freddie Freeman, who faced Kershaw with the Atlanta Braves and is 8-25 with a homer and 2 RBIs in 28 plate appearances against him in his career, won two World Series with Clayton as a teammate and spoke of the great honor of having been able to share the field with him.

“Hey Clayton, first off I just want to say congratulations on a first ballot Hall of Fame career that you’ve had,” Freeman noted. “It’s been an honor to be on the field with you, compete against you, just everything. You’re the epitome of what a great baseball player is. And even better person”.

“I’m going to miss, you know, your singing voice in the weight room. Shirtless Sundays. Being in the tube with you 40,000 feet up in the air, miss those flights. Just miss you. You know, everything that you bring to the Dodgers organization over your career, it’s been an honor to be your teammate,” Freeman concluded.

Kershaw turned down offer to join Dodgers front office

Having spent his entire career with the Dodgers, Kershaw will always be linked to the organization, and it would come as no surprise if he eventually ends up working within the franchise. However, despite receiving an offer to continue working with the Dodgers, Kershaw decided to turn it down, as the three-time World Series Champion wants to dedicate more time to his family.

“In the waning days of Kershaw’s career, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman approached him with an offer to stick around as a member of the baseball operations department. Kershaw was flattered by the offer. ‘I don’t think I have any full-time jobs in my future,’ he said. ‘Except full-time dad,’” Andy McCullough of The Athletic reported.

It is a logical decision for Kershaw, who along with his wife, Ellen, has four children with a fifth on the way. In the future, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for him to join the Dodgers’ front office in a full-time role or as a special advisor; it’s simply that now is not the right time to do so.