Trending topics:
MLB

Freddie Freeman announces his spring training debut date with the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for their spring training games, and Freddie Freeman has revealed when he will take the field for the team.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses.
© Mike Christy/Getty ImagesFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses.

The reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are eagerly preparing for their spring training debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Fans are excited to see the offseason roster additions alongside key players who contributed to last season’s World Series victory. Freddie Freeman is one standout among them.

Before the first preseason game, media outlets questioned Freeman about his availability for the Diamondbacks game. Freeman shared his spring training debut date, stating, “I won’t play until Tuesday… I feel good, I feel ready to go, my body feels great, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Freeman’s comments have heightened expectations regarding the lineup that manager Dave Roberts will select for the upcoming game. Fans are eager to see performances from stars like Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, and Edwin Diaz, among others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker has made it clear he intends to play a pivotal role this season, showcasing the talent that helped the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series title. However, Roberts faces a challenging decision in crafting the Opening Day lineup, thanks to the team’s considerable depth.

Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo.

Advertisement

Freeman’s perspective on finishing his career with the Dodgers

The Dodgers‘ current roster is bolstered by crucial players from their last two World Series triumphs. Following Clayton Kershaw’s retirement, his talent and experience greatly benefited the team. Similarly, Freeman expresses a desire to conclude his career with the Dodgers.

Dave Roberts makes honest admission about Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz additions

see also

Dave Roberts makes honest admission about Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz additions

“I love being here. I’m from Southern California, and I’ve had a great time with the fans. I’ve got two years left, but Andrew and everyone knows I love being here,” Freeman stated when asked about retiring as a Dodger.

Advertisement

The Dodgers’ chances of keeping Freeman hinge on a potential contract extension. Currently signed through 2027, any extension would depend on the developments in the coming seasons.

Freeman’s stats from last season with the Dodgers

Freeman is a key player for the Dodgers. Over four years with the team, he has won two World Series titles and remains crucial to the possibility of a three-peat. His performance at first base has been nothing short of dependable.

Advertisement

Here are his stats from the past season:

  • Games Played: 147
  • Batting Average: .295
  • Home Runs: 24
  • RBIs: 90
  • Hits: 164
  • OPS: .869
  • Stolen Bases: 6
  • WAR: 3.5

Survey

Will Freeman make a significant impact in the upcoming season to win the three-peat?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker makes definitive statement on his role this season
MLB

Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker makes definitive statement on his role this season

Dave Roberts makes honest admission about Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz additions
MLB

Dave Roberts makes honest admission about Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz additions

Dodgers star Mookie Betts anticipated to transition position in upcoming season
MLB

Dodgers star Mookie Betts anticipated to transition position in upcoming season

Why is Connor Bedard not playing today for Team Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal?
NHL

Why is Connor Bedard not playing today for Team Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal?

Better Collective Logo