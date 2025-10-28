Trending topics:
Shohei Ohtani sends clear message after Freddie Freeman’s 18th-inning walk-off in World Series Game 3 vs Blue Jays

After Freddie Freeman’s 18-inning walk-off lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Toronto Blue Jays, Shohei Ohtani delivered a clear message about the team’s focus.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a home run.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a home run.

Dodger Stadium played host to one of the most grueling and memorable World Series games in recent memory. After six hours and 39 minutes of nonstop action, Freddie Freeman ended the marathon with a walk-off homer in the 18th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6–5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3.

While Freeman’s heroics stole the spotlight, Shohei Ohtanis performance underlined why he remains one of the game’s most unstoppable forces. Ohtani reached base nine times, hit four extra-base hits, and was intentionally walked four times — feats rarely seen in postseason history. His combination of power and patience kept the Blue Jays off balance all night.

The Dodgers’ bullpen, which saw Clayton Kershaw step in as a reliever, was just as crucial, preserving leads and keeping Toronto’s explosive lineup from taking control. From the first pitch to Freeman’s final swing, the game delivered drama, tension, and record-setting moments that will be remembered for years.

Ohtani’s message

On the eve of his Game 4 start, Ohtani made it clear what mattered most. “What matters the most is that we won,” he said, according to MLB.com. “What I accomplished today is in the context of this game, and what matters the most is we flip the page and play the next one.”

Ohtani’s historic night came amidst chaos on the bases, with six runners thrown out, and moments of rare confusion, including a peculiar pickoff involving Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho. Despite the unusual plays and constant pressure, Ohtani maintained focus, proving that his value extends far beyond his bat.

Freeman delivers again in marathon showdown

Freeman, already making history with multiple World Series walk-off homers, was the perfect closer for the epic affair. This one took a little longer, but this game was incredible,” he said. “Our bullpen was absolutely incredible. Yeah, Will Klein, absolutely incredible.”

Los Angeles battled through multiple deficits, with Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez hitting early solo homers, while Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. briefly turned the tide. Freeman’s final swing, however, ensured the Dodgers took a 2–1 lead in the series, keeping them firmly in control of the Fall Classic.

Game 4 implications

With Ohtani scheduled to pitch in Game 4, the Dodgers hope to leverage his dominance into a series-clinching advantage. Historically, the team winning Game 3 after a 1–1 series tie has gone on to win the series roughly 70% of the time. Los Angeles aims to make history once more as it faces Toronto in what promises to be another intense matchup.

