Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes Cy Young intentions clear following World Series MVP

The Los Angeles Dodgers already know what Yoshinobu Yamamoto can do on the biggest stage. After a dominant October capped by a World Series MVP performance, the right-hander has quickly shifted his focus from celebration to ambition.

His postseason masterpiece against the Toronto Blue Jays cemented his status as one of baseball’s elite arms. Yamamoto went 3–0 with a 1.02 ERA across three appearances, throwing a complete game and even delivering a Game 7 relief outing on zero days’ rest.

The performance validated both his blockbuster contract and the hype that followed him from Japan, as he later clarified his spring training availability following Dave Roberts’ remarks.

Now, the next objective is clear. During spring training, Yamamoto openly discussed his desire to pursue the NL Cy Young Award in 2026, as highlighted by MLB Network. “Yes, I would like to get the title, but we do have a lot more of the great pitchers in the same league. But I would like to get the title,” Yamamoto said, making his intentions unmistakable.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Dodgers pitches during the spring training game. Tapia/Getty Images

Can Yamamoto carry his October dominance into a full season?

Winning a Cy Young requires sustained excellence over six months, not just postseason brilliance. Yamamoto’s elite command, swing-and-miss arsenal, and poise under pressure suggest he has the tools, but the National League remains loaded with frontline starters who will challenge that pursuit.

What would a Cy Young mean for the Dodgers’ dynasty?

For Los Angeles, having its World Series MVP openly chase another major award underscores the club’s championship mindset. If Yamamoto’s postseason form translates into regular-season consistency, the conversation in 2026 may center not only on another title run, but on how many trophies this Dodgers era can ultimately collect.

