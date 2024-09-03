Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts sends a message about Shohei Ohtani’s ambitious 50-50 target

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of writing his name in baseball's record books, and Dave Roberts isn't missing the opportunity to talk about it.

Shohei Ohtani, the superstar of the Los Angeles Dodgers, continues to amaze the baseball world with his incredible performance. Since becoming the first player on his team and the sixth in MLB history to reach the 40-40 club, Ohtani is now on the verge of achieving another historic milestone: reaching 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

With four more home runs and four stolen bases needed, Ohtani is just six home runs and four stolen bases away from reaching the 50-50 goal. The Dodgers have 24 games remaining before the playoffs, giving Ohtani a chance to make history.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts has confirmed that Ohtani will continue to play regularly despite his proximity to the historic 50-50 club. Roberts is confident that Ohtani will be able to handle the pressure and continue his impressive performance, and he has expressed optimism about Ohtani reaching this achievement.

“I’m sure it’s going to be somewhat emotional, but emotions are relative to the person, and I think he’s going to be just fine going back there and helping us win a ballgame,” Roberts said. “There’s nothing that he’s had to deal with that he hasn’t passed with flying colors.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the dugout stairs before the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 02, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Goal

The Dodgers are looking to secure first place in the division and advance to the playoffs. The recent win over the Diamondbacks is an important step toward that goal. In the game against the Diamondbacks, Ohtani contributed with a home run and three stolen bases. His speed on the bases and offensive power are critical to the Dodgers’ success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ohtani, a historical figure

Shohei Ohtani is writing an unforgettable chapter in baseball history. His combination of offensive power and speed on the bases is unique. If he manages to reach the 50-50 club, he will become a legend of the sport. Dodgers fans and baseball lovers are eagerly waiting to see if Ohtani can complete this historic accomplishment before the regular season ends.