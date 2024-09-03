Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts sends a message about Shohei Ohtani’s ambitious 50-50 target

Trending topics:
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of writing his name in baseball's record books, and Dave Roberts isn't missing the opportunity to talk about it.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches the action during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 02, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani, the superstar of the Los Angeles Dodgers, continues to amaze the baseball world with his incredible performance. Since becoming the first player on his team and the sixth in MLB history to reach the 40-40 club, Ohtani is now on the verge of achieving another historic milestone: reaching 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

With four more home runs and four stolen bases needed, Ohtani is just six home runs and four stolen bases away from reaching the 50-50 goal. The Dodgers have 24 games remaining before the playoffs, giving Ohtani a chance to make history.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts has confirmed that Ohtani will continue to play regularly despite his proximity to the historic 50-50 club. Roberts is confident that Ohtani will be able to handle the pressure and continue his impressive performance, and he has expressed optimism about Ohtani reaching this achievement.

“I’m sure it’s going to be somewhat emotional, but emotions are relative to the person, and I think he’s going to be just fine going back there and helping us win a ballgame,” Roberts said. “There’s nothing that he’s had to deal with that he hasn’t passed with flying colors.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the dugout stairs before the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 02, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Goal

The Dodgers are looking to secure first place in the division and advance to the playoffs. The recent win over the Diamondbacks is an important step toward that goal. In the game against the Diamondbacks, Ohtani contributed with a home run and three stolen bases. His speed on the bases and offensive power are critical to the Dodgers’ success.

Ohtani, a historical figure

Shohei Ohtani is writing an unforgettable chapter in baseball history. His combination of offensive power and speed on the bases is unique. If he manages to reach the 50-50 club, he will become a legend of the sport. Dodgers fans and baseball lovers are eagerly waiting to see if Ohtani can complete this historic accomplishment before the regular season ends.

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

