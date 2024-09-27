Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani's teammate breaks silence on MLB playoff participation after injury

News about Shohei Ohtani‘s Los Angeles Dodgers brings a sigh of relief: Their star first baseman should be ready for the start of the MLB playoffs despite a right ankle injury.

Freddie Freeman left the Dodgers’ final game, which clinched the NL West title against the San Diego Padres, in the seventh inning due to a collision with a grounder. Fortunately, X-rays of his ankle came back negative, and the 35-year-old is feeling fine.

As the regular season comes to an end, the Dodgers are already assured of a spot in the National League Division Series, which begins on Saturday, Oct. 5. With the start of the playoffs approaching, Freeman broke his silence and spoke about his injury and possible return to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s swollen,” Freeman said, via MLB.com. “But they’re pretty optimistic that I should be able to go by Saturday for the playoffs. That’s what I’m banking on. I’ve never rolled an ankle, so I don’t know. It’s pretty large right now… Fortunately, we have some time off now to heal this thing,” Freeman said. “I’m optimistic. I’ve never hurt an ankle, so I can’t really give you guys an answer, but I’ll do everything I can.”

reddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers holds his right ankle after an injury running from home plate to first base on a ground out against first baseman Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on September 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Freeman: A key player in the Dodgers’ championship aspirations

In 147 games and 638 plate appearances this season, Freeman has posted an .854 OPS with 153 hits (including 35 home runs) and 89 RBIs. His presence will be crucial to the Dodgers’ aspirations of advancing to the later stages of the postseason.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers" Shohei Ohtani shares emotional message after securing division title victory

With the recent addition in this season of Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers have a team with the potential to go beyond the Division Series, a hurdle that has haunted them in recent seasons. Now is the time to turn those expectations into reality.

Advertisement

Dodgers gear up for final series against the Rockies

The final series of the regular season for the Dodgers will be played at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. While the Rockies say goodbye to their legendary player Charlie Blackmon in his last Major League games, the Dodgers will seek to stay ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, who trail them by one game in the standings and hold the tiebreaker. To retain the top spot in the National League, Los Angeles will need to win more games than Philadelphia.