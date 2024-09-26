MLB News: Twins' Carlos Correa hints at necessary change in team leadership

Criticism of the Minnesota Twins' leadership has intensified as they fight for the MLB playoffs, following statements from star player Carlos Correa.

The season for Carlos Correa’s Minnesota Twins has been disappointing, and the team is at risk of missing the playoffs. The players’ performance has been questioned, and manager Rocco Baldelli‘s leadership style has faced criticism.

Baldelli has been criticized for his relaxed approach and lack of intensity with the team. Some players and fans have questioned his ability to motivate and lead the Twins.

Shortstop Carlos Correa has expressed concern about the lack of urgency and preparation among some players. Although he did not mention specific names, his comments suggest that there are internal issues within the team, possibly stemming from the manager’s leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some guys take it as poison, and some guys take it as fuel,” Correa said, per The Athletic. “The guys who take it as fuel are the ones that always come out on top, have a beautiful career, and stay in the game for a long time. We have a lot of young guys, and many people try to help them, but at the end of the day, everybody has to figure it out on their own.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins talks with Carlos Santana #30 against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will Baldelli stay as Twins’ manager?

Despite the criticism, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes Baldelli will remain the Twins’ manager next season. However, the team will need to show significant improvement in both performance and attitude.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Red Sox’s Alex Cora drops a critical truth about missing the postseason

If the Twins continue to struggle, management may consider making changes in team leadership. Baldelli will have the opportunity to demonstrate his ability to turn the situation around and guide the team to success.

Advertisement

Can the Twins secure their spot in the final stretch?

The Twins still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they need to win their final games and rely on other teams’ outcomes. The competition in the AL Central is intense, and any mistake could be costly.

The Twins’ future will depend on their ability to improve performance and correct the mistakes that have hindered them in recent seasons. It will be interesting to see how the team responds to these challenges and whether they can make a positive change for next season.

Advertisement