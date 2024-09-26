Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Twins' Carlos Correa hints at necessary change in team leadership

Criticism of the Minnesota Twins' leadership has intensified as they fight for the MLB playoffs, following statements from star player Carlos Correa.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
© Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCarlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

By Alexander Rosquez

The season for Carlos Correa’s Minnesota Twins has been disappointing, and the team is at risk of missing the playoffs. The players’ performance has been questioned, and manager Rocco Baldelli‘s leadership style has faced criticism.

Baldelli has been criticized for his relaxed approach and lack of intensity with the team. Some players and fans have questioned his ability to motivate and lead the Twins.

Shortstop Carlos Correa has expressed concern about the lack of urgency and preparation among some players. Although he did not mention specific names, his comments suggest that there are internal issues within the team, possibly stemming from the manager’s leadership.

Advertisement

“Some guys take it as poison, and some guys take it as fuel,” Correa said, per The Athletic. “The guys who take it as fuel are the ones that always come out on top, have a beautiful career, and stay in the game for a long time. We have a lot of young guys, and many people try to help them, but at the end of the day, everybody has to figure it out on their own.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins talks with Carlos Santana #30 against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Manager Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins talks with Carlos Santana #30 against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will Baldelli stay as Twins’ manager?

Despite the criticism, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes Baldelli will remain the Twins’ manager next season. However, the team will need to show significant improvement in both performance and attitude.

MLB News: Red Sox’s Alex Cora drops a critical truth about missing the postseason

see also

MLB News: Red Sox’s Alex Cora drops a critical truth about missing the postseason

If the Twins continue to struggle, management may consider making changes in team leadership. Baldelli will have the opportunity to demonstrate his ability to turn the situation around and guide the team to success.

Advertisement

Can the Twins secure their spot in the final stretch?

The Twins still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they need to win their final games and rely on other teams’ outcomes. The competition in the AL Central is intense, and any mistake could be costly.

The Twins’ future will depend on their ability to improve performance and correct the mistakes that have hindered them in recent seasons. It will be interesting to see how the team responds to these challenges and whether they can make a positive change for next season.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Kareem Hunt sends clear message to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes about new opportunity with Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Kareem Hunt sends clear message to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes about new opportunity with Chiefs

Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook taps into Kobe Bryant mentality for unruly fans
NBA

Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook taps into Kobe Bryant mentality for unruly fans

NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes bold statement on Longhorns' Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian
Sports

NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes bold statement on Longhorns' Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian

NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud sends strong warning to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars
NFL

NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud sends strong warning to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo