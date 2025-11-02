Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes a bold statement about his MVP performance in World Series Game 7 vs Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers were crowned MLB World Series champions after a dramatic 5–4 Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays — a thrilling finale that showcased both teams at their best. One of the standout performers of the night was Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who delivered a gutsy performance when it mattered most.

Yamamoto entered the game in the ninth inning with runners on first and second and one out, the score tied at 4–4. After hitting the first batter and loading the bases, the Japanese star found a way to escape the jam in remarkable fashion.

After the game, Yamamoto admitted that he didn’t feel confident about his command while warming up, but he managed to adjust and find his rhythm when it mattered most. The right-hander revealed the mindset that allowed him to stay composed under pressure.

“When I started in the bullpen before I went in, to be honest, I was not really sure if I could pitch up there to my best ability,” Yamamoto said through his interpreter. “But as I started getting warmed up, I made a few adjustments and began to feel that I could go in and do my job.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers a decisive pitch during Game 6 of the 2025 World Series.

Yamamoto’s defining performance

Yamamoto went on to retire the side in order in the 10th inning and closed out the 11th with the final three outs, securing the championship for the Dodgers and etching his name into MLB franchise history.

He managed to reach that level of excellence despite an exhausting workload throughout the series — throwing nine innings in Game 2, warming up during extra innings in Game 3, and tossing six strong frames in Game 6 against the Blue Jays.

In total, Yamamoto threw 215 pitches during the World Series, earning him the MVP award and solidifying his reputation as one of the most resilient pitchers in modern baseball.

It was a fitting end to an unforgettable series — and while Shohei Ohtani made a strong case for the honor as well, Yamamoto’s composure and determination under the brightest lights gave him the ultimate edge.

