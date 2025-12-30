MLB Rumors: Blue Jays, Phillies, and Orioles face key roadblock in pursuit of Kyle Tucker

The Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Baltimore Orioles were among the most discussed landing spots for Kyle Tucker at the start of the offseason. Tucker, a left-handed power bat and versatile outfielder, remains one of the top names on the free-agent market.

However, recent reports suggest that each team’s ability to pursue him may be limited by prior financial commitments. All three clubs have already signed players to contracts of at least $150 million, creating potential roadblocks for adding Tucker’s contract to their payroll.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report highlighted the challenges in Tucker’s market, noting, “The Orioles, Phillies, and Blue Jays were plausible landing spots for Tucker at the start of the winter, but they’ve each already signed someone for at least $150M and might no longer be able to justify something this massive.”

Payroll limits could influence decisions

Toronto has been aggressive in reshaping its roster after falling short of the 2025 World Series, adding key pitchers and maintaining a willingness to spend. Still, landing Tucker would require another substantial financial commitment on top of existing contracts.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs at bat against the Brewers. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Phillies and Orioles face similar situations, having invested heavily in their rosters early in the offseason. As a result, even with interest in Tucker, the practicality of adding such a large contract may push teams to reconsider or look for alternatives.

Tucker’s next move will be closely watched, as the decision will have ripple effects on both the free-agent market and team strategies leading into the 2026 MLB season.