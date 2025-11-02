Shohei Ohtani drops bold statement following Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s World Series MVP with Dodgers vs Blue Jays

The World Series came to an end after Yoshinobu Yamamoto closed the 11th inning in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Amid the Toronto Blue Jays‘ dismay, Shohei Ohtani praised his fellow Japanese and also made a very bold statement about him.

Speaking after the game, Ohtani said, “I have no idea how he pulled it off. I really believe he is the No. 1 pitcher in the whole world.“ It’s controversial for sure, given the fact that there are many elite pitchers. However, it’s also hard to argue after what Yamamoto did during the World Series.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts was also very much in awe of Yamamoto. “It’s unheard of, and I think that there’s a mind component, there’s a delivery, which is a flawless delivery, and there’s just an unwavering will. I just haven’t seen it before. I really haven’t. You know, all that combined.“

Yamamoto’s performance was all-time great

It’s very rare to see a pitcher go a full game. Now, Yamamoto did it twice this postseason, one of them in Game 2. Then, he pitched six more innings with over 100 throws. Then, he entered and pitched three innings (the decisive ones) in Game 7 to give the Dodgers the title. The Blue Jays couldn’t do anything to him.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was clear that he was going to be the MVP if the Dodgers won. In Game 7, Yamamoto entered the game with incredible pressure. He delivered 2 2/3 innings without receiving any scores. Absolutely clinical.

Dodgers are the first back-to-back champs in the last 25 years

Since the Yankees in 1998 to 2000, no team had won back-to-back championships. Now, 25 years later, the Dodgers managed to do it. It’s a historical feat.

Now, the Dodgers will look for a threepeat. Coincidentally, those 1998-2000 Yankees are also holding that mark of being the last team to threepeat in the MLB. The Dodgers are making and seeking history at the same time.

