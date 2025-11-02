Blue Jays’ confirmed list of free agents after 2025 World Series loss to Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays will now begin the difficult process of saying goodbye to several players who are no longer under contract, including Seranthony Domínguez, who made his final appearance in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Spotrac, Domínguez earned $895,161 for the 2025 season. That was his final paycheck after the team exercised a club option as part of the $7.2 million he earned with the Blue Jays since 2023, a total that also included part of his previous deal with the Phillies.

Another player who no longer has a contract with the Blue Jays is second baseman Bo Bichette, who recently spoke about his future after the World Series loss. Bichette earned $17.58 million in his final year and was one of the few players who managed to hit a home run against the Dodgers.

Blue Jays’ confirmed free agents after 2025 World Series

The list of players becoming free agents comes from Spotrac, a website specializing in MLB and other professional league contracts. In total, there are six confirmed free agents whose deals expired at the end of the 2025 season. Max Scherzer is one of the three pitchers who are now off the books.

Player Position Start Contract value Chris Bassitt SP 2023 $63m Bo Bichette SS 2023 $33.6m Max Scherzer SP 2025 $15.5m Seranthony Dominguez RP 2023 $7.25m Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS 2024 $15m Ty France 1B 2025 $1m

At least one of those three pitchers could return for the 2026 season. It’s unclear which one, but Chris Bassitt might be a candidate after a good season where he posted an 11–9 record and a 3.96 ERA, the second-best among Toronto’s regular-season starters.

Players with contracts ending in 2026

Next season could also mark the final year for a few key names, with four players potentially entering free agency after 2026. That group includes George Springer, who played an important role in helping Toronto reach the World Series, along with Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber, who made seven starts in 2025 with a 3.57 ERA and a 4–2 record. The fourth name on that list is Yimi García, who appeared in 22 games out of the bullpen and finished the season with a 3.86 ERA.