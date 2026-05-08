Don Mattingly explains in detail why Alec Bohm needs a ‘breather’

Before the Phillies suffered a 12-1 thrashing at the hands of the Athletics, Don Mattingly had to be honest about Alec Bohm's situation and why the player needs a break.

Don Mattingly has decided to give star third baseman Alec Bohm a much-needed “breather” following a challenging stretch of games for the Philadelphia Phillies. The interim manager emphasized that the move is purely about mental rest, as he remains fully confident in Bohm’s ability to return to his elite form.

The declaration was shared on X by Todd Zolecki, with Mattingly explaining that he believes the young infielder is simply trying too hard to succeed right now. “I’m sure he’s pressing because he wants to do well… he’s going to hit, and I believe that until the day I’m not on this earth,” Mattingly stated firmly.

Mattingly urged fans and media to be patient, assuring everyone that Bohm will eventually be a central figure in the team’s late-season push. “You guys are going to forget what happened in May when he’s hitting down the stretch and driving in runs. He’s part of our club… and he’s going to hit,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Bohm stats and the Phillies’ current situation

Alec Bohm has struggled at the plate throughout the early 2026 MLB season, currently maintaining a .160 batting average with just one home run and 15 RBIs in 126 at-bats. These numbers are a far cry from his previous All-Star performances, but his high exit velocity and line-drive rate suggest that a turnaround could be just around the corner.

Jack breaks down what Alec Bohm’s unexpected benching could mean for his future with the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/BJ6zxpbNRQ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 7, 2026

The Phillies are currently sitting at 17-21, placing them in third in the National League East and trailing the division-leading Atlanta Braves by nine games. Following a tough 12-1 loss to the Athletics on May 7, the team is looking for more offensive consistency as they try to keep pace in a competitive wild card race.

Advertisement

Despite the recent slump, Philadelphia’s coaching staff views this period as a minor hurdle in a long season rather than a permanent decline. By giving Bohm a day to reset, the Phillies hope to stabilize their infield and regain the momentum needed to secure a winning streak as they move further into the May schedule.