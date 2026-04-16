NY Yankees’ Gerrit Cole set for rehab assignment as Aaron Boone outlines return timeline

The New York Yankees are getting closer to welcoming back their ace, as Gerrit Cole prepares to begin a key phase of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. After more than a year away, the veteran right-hander is now set to make his first rehab start, marking an important step toward returning to the rotation.

According to ESPN, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Cole will begin his minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A on Friday. “I have no complaints,” Cole said earlier this week, “Stamina was good. Pitches are fine — they’re good, they’re good. I’m being a little nitpicky, but everything’s good.”

Cole, 35, has not pitched since March 2025, when he underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. With the typical recovery timeline ranging between 14 and 16 months, the Yankees are cautiously optimistic that he could return to the big league rotation around mid-May if his rehab progresses without setbacks.

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Yankees taking careful approach with Cole’s return

The organization has emphasized patience throughout Cole’s recovery, ensuring each step is completed without rushing the process. His recent live batting practice session was a strong sign of progress, clearing the way for this next stage.

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees pitches during the 2024 World Series. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Before his injury, Cole remained one of the most consistent starters in baseball. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2023 and owns a 3.18 ERA across his career, along with more than 2,200 strikeouts.

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Rotation holding steady while awaiting ace’s return

Even without Cole, the Yankees have managed to stay competitive early in the 2026 season. Max Fried has taken on a leading role at the top of the rotation, while Cam Schlitter has emerged as a reliable option.

The team has also been without Carlos Rodon, who is recovering from elbow surgery, making Cole’s eventual return even more important for long-term stability.

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As the Yankees continue to navigate the early part of the season, Cole’s progress offers a clear boost. If his rehab goes as planned, his return could provide the rotation with a major lift heading into a critical stretch of the schedule.