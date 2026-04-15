NY Mets owner Steve Cohen sends upbeat message amid slump: ‘We will turn this around’

The New York Mets are trying to stabilize their season during a difficult stretch, and owner Steve Cohen stepped forward with a public message aimed at easing growing frustration. With the team struggling offensively, Cohen highlighted small positive signs across the roster as reasons for cautious optimism.

On X, Cohen wrote: “Nobody likes to lose but I saw some ‘green shoots tonight’. On offense, Lindor had two hits including a home run. Bichette got a double hitting it to left field as opposed to recently being right field prone. Benge got a solid hit.”

He also added: “Soto started his running progression today. Semien hit a shot that might have been a home run on a warmer night. Finally, Nolan McLean pitched an outstanding game going 7 innings. Hang in there fans, we will turn this around!” The message came as the Mets continue to struggle to score runs consistently, even after recently manager Carlos Mendoza sent message as Mets slump deepens, underscoring how both leadership voices are trying to steady the team during this stretch.

Advertisement

Cohen points to small positives during tough stretch

Cohen’s message focused on individual improvements rather than overall results, trying to shift attention toward progress instead of frustration. The Mets have been stuck in an offensive slump, with limited production across several recent games.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Manager Mendoza and the coaching staff have also emphasized patience as players work through timing issues at the plate. Still, the lack of consistency in the lineup has made it difficult to build momentum.

Advertisement

Soto’s recovery remains key to Mets’ turnaround

A major focus remains the status of Juan Soto, who is continuing his recovery after a calf strain. He recently began a running progression, an important step toward a potential return.

SurveyWhat should the Mets focus on most right now? What should the Mets focus on most right now? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Soto’s absence has been felt strongly. Before the injury, he was one of the team’s most productive hitters, and the Mets’ offense has struggled without his presence in the middle of the lineup. With a possible return window approaching, the organization is hoping his comeback can help stabilize the offense.