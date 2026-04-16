Braves confirm Spencer Strider rehab assignment as return timeline takes shape

The Atlanta Braves received an important update on Spencer Strider, as the right-hander moves another step closer to returning from his oblique injury. Strider is set to begin a rehab assignment, signaling progress in his recovery process and offering a potential boost to the rotation in the near future.

The team confirmed the move in a Thursday morning roster update, outlining several transactions while also noting Strider’s status. “Additionally, RHP Spencer Strider tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with High-A Rome,” the Braves announced, as part of their official roster moves.

After Sean Murphy started rehab, Strider, 27, has been sidelined since early in the 2026 season while working his way back from injury. After dealing with limited availability in recent years, Atlanta has taken a cautious approach with his recovery, ensuring he is fully ready before rejoining the major‑league staff.

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Braves managing Strider’s workload carefully

The Braves are expected to closely monitor Strider’s innings and pitch count throughout his rehab assignment. The focus remains on rebuilding rhythm and consistency rather than rushing him back into game action.

Spencer Strider #99 of the Braves pitches against the Tigers. Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Given his importance to the rotation, Atlanta has prioritized long-term health over short-term urgency. While no exact return date has been set, the start of a rehab assignment is typically one of the final stages before activation.

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Even with multiple pitching injuries this season, the Braves have remained competitive in the National League East, relying on depth and strong overall performance to stay in contention.

Rotation boost approaching for Atlanta

Strider’s eventual return would represent a major reinforcement for a Braves staff that has managed to stay steady despite setbacks. If his rehab progresses without issues, Strider could rejoin the rotation soon, providing a significant lift as the Braves continue their push in the division race.