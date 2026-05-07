AJ Minter suffers injury setback; return to action with NY Mets no longer imminent

The New York Mets were counting on AJ Minter to be a key reinforcement returning from the Injured List, but a recent setback has forced the club to put those plans on hold.

The New York Mets have weathered a storm of challenges over the last few weeks. A sluggish start compounded by a string of injuries has clouded the team’s outlook, an uncertainty that persists despite a recent string of positive results. Left-hander AJ Minter is now the latest source of concern following a significant injury setback.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Minter hit a snag just days before his anticipated return to the active roster. “The Mets pulled A.J. Minter off his rehab assignment due to left hip discomfort. Not a major setback, but Minter’s return is no longer imminent. He’ll get a fresh 30-day rehab clock once he’s ready to pitch again,“ DiComo reported via X.

With the staff in need of a reliable arm to stabilize the group, Minter’s return from the 15-day Injured List is now on hold. His delayed comeback presents a fresh headache for manager Carlos Mendoza and the coaching staff as they navigate a shifting pitching landscape.

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While Juan Soto has successfully anchored the leadoff spot in the Mets’ order, the pitching situation remains under a microscope as the front office evaluates the rotation for the grueling summer stretch ahead.

AJ Minter is up and moving around pic.twitter.com/q8ufj1ChQf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 10, 2026

Minter was dominating his rehab assignment

Typically, when a player proves he can overmatch Triple-A hitters, the call-up to the majors is a formality. Before the hip flare-up, Minter was doing exactly that, dominating his assignment and appearing ready to rejoin the big-league club.

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A look at his stats with Triple-A Syracuse:

Appearances: 9 games

Innings: 8.2 IP

ERA: 1.04

WHIP: 0.69

Strikeouts: 9

Averaging a strikeout per inning, Minter looked sharp and poised for a return to the rotation. However, the hip issue forces him back to the sidelines, where the medical staff will monitor his recovery closely to determine the next steps in his rehabilitation.

The Mets’ current pitching rotation

While the Mets have managed to stay afloat without Minter, Mendoza’s options are growing leaner. With the setback resetting his rehab clock, Minter likely won’t be an option for the big-league club for at least another month.

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The current Mets rotation stands as follows:

Christian Scott Nolan McLean Clay Holmes Freddy Peralta David Peterson