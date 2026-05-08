NY Mets home plate production remains buried in MLB team rankings

The New York Mets continue to suffer, and it seems like nothing can stop the poor production they've had at home plate; the MLB rankings don't lie about how badly things are going for the Queens team.

The New York Mets are currently grappling with a severe offensive drought as the 2026 season moves into the month of May. The lineup has struggled to find any consistent rhythm, failing to lead in a single major statistical category while falling behind their division rivals in the NL East.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has personified these struggles, currently hovering around a .226 batting average with a noticeable dip in his power numbers compared to previous years. Meanwhile, Bo Bichette has also seen his production stall, managing only a .237 average but he’s leading the team’s RBI room with 16.

The lack of production has placed immense pressure on the pitching staff, as the team often finds itself unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities during close games. While role players like Francisco Alvarez have tried to spark the offense, the overall core of the lineup remains stuck in a collective slump that has fans growing increasingly restless.

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Mets’ current production at home plate

The team’s cumulative statistics paint a bleak picture, with the Mets currently ranking 26th in the MLB with only 30 home runs through the first several weeks of play. Their team batting average sits at a disappointing .229, a figure that places them near the bottom of the Major League rankings and highlights their inability to string hits together.

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets hitters expanded the strike zone when they had a chance to tack on to their lead vs. Jose Quintana pic.twitter.com/Q9YkNbTZ1H — SNY (@SNYtv) May 7, 2026

In terms of run production, the Mets are averaging just 3.49 runs per game, which is significantly lower than the league average required to sustain a winning record. Their slugging percentage has also dipped to .351, reflecting a lack of extra-base hits that has made it difficult for the team to overcome early-inning deficits.

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With a current win-loss record of 14-23, the organization is desperate for a turnaround before the division race slips further out of reach. Ranking low in hits, RBIs, and overall offensive efficiency, the Mets must find a way to ignite their bats if they hope to salvage their 2026 campaign and climb back into the playoff hunt.