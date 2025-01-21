The New York Yankees find themselves at a critical juncture. While the team has expressed a commitment to developing its top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, former MLB star Cameron Maybin has stirred debate with a bold suggestion: trading Dominguez for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Kwan has established himself as one of the most consistent players in Major League Baseball, excelling on both sides of the game. His impressive batting average, high on-base percentage, and knack for stealing bases make him a dynamic offensive force. Defensively, Kwan’s exceptional range and reliability in the outfield elevate him to Gold Glove-caliber status, making him a coveted asset for any team.

Maybin shared his thoughts on X.com, arguing that Kwan’s skill set would be a perfect fit for the Yankees’ lineup. “I may or may not have said this on X before, but I truly believe, with the way the Guardians manage their payroll and value controllable service time, why not explore a package for Jasson Dominguez?”

“For the Yankees, [Kwan’s] ability to play Gold Glove defense and be a table setter would be the catalyst they need in front of Judge—especially since the Guardians haven’t tried to re-sign him yet. And yes, I would trade Dominguez for Kwan.” Maybin wrote.

Jasson Domínguez #89 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Dominguez conundrum

On the other side of the equation is Jasson Dominguez, a player long heralded as one of baseball’s brightest prospects. While his talent is undeniable, Dominguez’s path to the majors has been far from smooth. Although he has shown flashes of brilliance in the minor leagues, his transition to MLB has been hampered by inconsistency and injuries, compounded by the weight of lofty expectations.

A crossroads for the Yankees

Maybin’s proposal highlights the Yankees’ difficult decision: stick with a young talent brimming with potential but surrounded by uncertainty, or trade for a proven, reliable contributor like Kwan.

The outcome will depend on a variety of factors, from roster needs to the Yankees’ long-term vision. Dominguez represents the allure of untapped potential, while Kwan offers immediate impact and stability. It’s a high-stakes decision that could shape the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.

With the 2025 MLB season on the horizon, the Yankees’ front office faces a pivotal choice. Will they gamble on Dominguez’s upside or opt for Kwan’s established consistency? Only time will tell.

