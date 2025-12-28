Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms Steelers could lose Aaron Rodgers key teammate due to injury for game against Ravens

Mike Tomlin announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers might be without a key player in Aaron Rodgers' offense for the Week 18 game against the Ravens.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin confirmed that Darnell Washington suffered a broken arm after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns. At the moment, it is unknown whether he will be available for the blockbuster matchup against the Ravens in Week 18.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers suffered a surprising 20–13 loss in Cleveland when they had the opportunity to secure the AFC North title. Now, they need to beat Baltimore or they will be eliminated.

The Steelers were coming off three consecutive wins over the Ravens, Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. However, facing an opponent fighting for the No. 1 overall draft pick, they fell short once again. A familiar pattern for Tomlin’s teams in recent years in clutch games.

Who just got injured with Steelers?

Darnell Washington was injured with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. This was Mike Tomlin’s response when he was asked whether the tight end will be out for an extended period of time. “That, I don’t know. I just reported to you what I have.”

How can the Steelers clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch a spot in the playoffs if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. In addition, that would give them the AFC North title and a home playoff game in the Wild Card round.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
