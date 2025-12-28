Andy Reid reflected on the possible retirement of Travis Kelce and whether, during some moments of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Broncos, the head coach thought it could have been the farewell of the star tight end at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the reporters’ persistence, Reid did not want to go into much detail on the subject. “No, but it was great to see him get a couple of those catches. Those were big catches. We’ll talk another time about all of that.”

After losing the last Super Bowl to the Eagles, Kelce’s plan was to return for one more season, trying to go out on top with a championship alongside Patrick Mahomes and his teammates. However, 2025 was a disaster, with the Chiefs eliminated early and a roster plagued by injuries.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

At the moment, no one knows if Travis Kelce is retiring from football. Although he has dropped hints about a possible farewell in recent months, the truth is that it is unclear what his decision will be.

How long will Travis Kelce be on the Chiefs?

Travis Kelce’s contract with the Chiefs expires after the 2025 season, so technically he will become a free agent. However, if he decides to return, he would likely sign a one-year deal with the team for a last dance.

